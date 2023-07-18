LAPORTE & ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coating operations resulting in road closures on State Road 4 and State Road 104 beginning on or after Monday, July 24.

State Road 4 will close between State Road 104 and State Road 23 first, and once open, State Road 104 will close between State Road 4 and U.S. 6. Each closure is expected to take approximately one day.

The official detours will follow State Road 4, State Road 104, U.S. 6 and State Road 23.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route.

Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring.

The work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.