Three roadwork projects begin Friday in Portage.

Samuelson Road between U.S. 20 and Portage Avenue will experience intermittent land restrictions between Friday, July 21 and Friday, July 28 for milling and paving.

A flag person will be on-site directing traffic.

Central Avenue between Scott Street and Samuelson Road will be closed to through traffic between Scott Street and Samuelson Road on Friday, July 21 for milling out existing asphalt, subgrade treatment, and installation of binder

Prairie Duneland Trail at Central Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 21 for the milling and paving of Central Avenue.

Dates are weather dependent.

The City of Portage is asking the public to use caution when driving through these areas.