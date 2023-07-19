A pilot successfully crash-landed his airplane into a field in rural Morgan Township on Monday, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police is reporting.

The Town of Chesterton posted on its Facebook page that “According to the PCSP, at approximately 4:37 p.m. the pilot, operating a single-engine Lancair ES, advised he was having engine trouble. He then found a field approximately five miles east of Malden, near the LaPorte County line, and managed to land the plane.”

“There is damage to the aircraft,” the PCSP said. “The pilot was ambulatory with no injuries.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.