MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Community organizations have once again joined forces to host the “Citywide Back to School Rally,” providing school supplies and an end-of-summer celebration for Michigan City families.

The rally will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elston’s Gill Field, 317 Detroit Street, Michigan City. This event, which has taken place every summer for more than 10 years, is highly anticipated by the community every year, says Patricia Harris of the Indiana Black Expo Michigan City Chapter, which coordinates the Citywide Back to School Rally committee.

“We know that many families in our community struggle to provide necessary school supplies – especially during the difficult times we all experienced over the past two years,” she said. “This rally helps us ensure that every student in Michigan City is prepared for school.”

Approximately 2,000 students and their families are expected to attend this year, and each student will receive a backpack filled with grade-appropriate school supplies. Also available at the Back to School Rally will be free food, exhibits, activities, and a Franciscan Health onsite school immunization clinic. To attend, families must be residents of Michigan City or attend Michigan City Area Schools, and students receiving supplies must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents should bring an ID or proof of residency, such as a utility bill with a Michigan City address.

The Citywide Back to School Rally is a collaborative effort supported by numerous businesses and community agencies. This year, the organizing committee includes representatives from Anthem, American Licorice, Franciscan Health, La Porte Family YMCA, Michigan City Area Schools, Michigan City Area Schools Food Services, Michigan City Indiana Black Expo, the La Porte County NAACP, the Salvation Army of Michigan City, Sodexo, and Deliverance and Victory Outreach Ministries