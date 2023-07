The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that the ramp from I-65 northbound to I-94 eastbound in Lake County is closed again this weekend for concrete work

The closure starts Friday evening (July 21) and is set to reopen by Monday morning.

The detour will be to continue north on I-65 and take U.S. 12/20 to S.R. 51/Ripley where motorists can get on I-94 eastbound.