LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating and seeking information on a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened on I-80 Tuesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., 911 calls were made to dispatch reporting a black female wearing all black walking in the roadway in the area of I-80/94 eastbound just east of Broadway. Shortly thereafter, callers reported that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene.

The pedestrian died as a result of the impact.

Identification of the deceased is pending confirmation by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is encouraged to contact Trooper Kay Galvan at 219-696-6242.