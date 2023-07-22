INDOT has a traffic alert for I-65 and I-94 in Lake and Jasper counties.

Starting Sunday evening July 23, slow moving paint crews will be striping I-65 between mile marker 246-201 during the overnight hours.

This is expected to take approximately three nights, weather permitting.

Work will move to I-94 between mile marker 12-45 in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties after I-65.

INDOT is asking drivers to be on the lookout for slow moving vehicles, give crews plenty of space to work and avoid driving over wet paint.