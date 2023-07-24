The City of La Porte announced today the next rock show coming to The Civic, according to Civic Auditorium & Events Director Brett Binversie.

Scheduled to play the historic venue on Friday, Sept. 22, is popular Canadian rock band Loverboy. With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums and released the classic ‘80s anthems, “Turn Me Loose” and “Working for the Weekend.” Having delighted audiences around the world for the last 40 years, Binversie said it is quite a feat to have La Porte be one of their next stops on the road.

“Nobody loves classic rock and roll like the residents of La Porte, so we are thrilled to be bringing in a worldwide ‘80s classic like Loverboy,” Binversie said. “Everyone remembers jamming out to ‘Working for the Weekend,’ and we can’t wait to hear it performed live right here in the peoples’ house. We anticipate another sellout show, so we encourage everyone to buy their tickets early.”

Opening the show will be Carpool, one of the nation’s top tributes to Cars, all the way from Atlanta, Georgia.

Binversie said balcony tickets for this show start at just $45. Reserved floor seating is available as well and starts at $60.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the opener taking the stage at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open to patrons aged 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit laportecivicauditorium.com.