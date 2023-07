An inmate died at the La Porte County Jail on Saturday night, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced.

According to the LCSO, at approximately 11:59 p.m. EMS was requested at the jail to aid an inmate having an unknown medical episode.

The inmate, who was conscious at the time, was transported to Northwest Health La Porte Hospital where they subsequently died. Autopsy and toxicology test results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.