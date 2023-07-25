A Michigan City woman has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Carissa McCoy, 42, was sentenced to 63 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

According to documents in the case, from June through mid-August 2021, McCoy conspired with others to distribute fentanyl in the Michigan City area. Her home, which she shared with one of her co-defendants, housed currency, firearms and ammunition related to the conspiracy. In August 2021, McCoy and one of her co-defendants were stopped by law enforcement while traveling back to Michigan City. At that time, McCoy had over a kilogram of fentanyl pills.

The case was investigated by the DEA (including the Chicago Field Division, the Merrillville District Office, the Amarillo Texas Resident Office and the Albuquerque New Mexico District Office) with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana HIDTA Initiative and the Michigan City Police Department.