The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with the Valparaiso Community Schools and the Valparaiso Fire Department, are informing the public of training that will be taking place at Flint Lake Elementary School (4106 Calumet Avenue) on July 26, 27, and 28. The safety drills will be conducted on each of these days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be an abundance of police vehicles and fire apparatus in the area throughout the day, with police and fire training activities occurring within the school.

“Please do not be alarmed, as emergency services are aware of the drills taking place,” the Valparaiso Police Department said.

“Thank you to the Valparaiso Community Schools for their continued partnership and cooperation as we work together to better serve our community.”