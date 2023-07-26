In Porter, 23rd Street between West Porter Avenue and Union Avenue will be closed all day Thursday, July 27—beginning at 7 a.m.—for the removal of a hazard tree damaged in a recent storm, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The tree is located on the west side of 23rd Street, just south of the Prairie Duneland Trail, in the Town of Porter’s jurisdiction, according to the Town of Chesterton.

The Town of Chesterton stated, “Motorists should be able to avoid the area easily enough, by shooting south on 20th, 21st, or 22nd streets to Union Ave.”