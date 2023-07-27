CROWN POINT, Ind. — A crash that pushed concrete barriers into traffic caused major delays for drivers on I-65 Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 at the 248 mile-marker, which is one mile north of the Crown Point exit.

A preliminary investigation shows that a tractor trailer was northbound when for unknown reasons the truck veered into the center divider wall. The impact pushed the concrete barriers into the southbound lanes of travel. A tanker semi traveling southbound then struck the concrete that was now in its lane. The impact resulted in the tanker driving off the right side of the roadway, overturning and coming to a rest in the west ditch. Signage on the tanker indicated that it was loaded with propane, which is flammable.

Due to the potentially hazardous scene, all lanes both north and southbound were closed with traffic diverted at State Road 2 and at U.S. 30.

INDOT, Lake County HAZMAT, Crown Point Police and the Crown Point Fire Departments responded to the scene. Once the scene was deemed to be safe for vehicle removal, a towing company was contacted to remove the tanker. Once the tanker was able to be removed, all lanes were able to be reopened at 6:15 p.m.

Both truck drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Four additional vehicles sustained damage because of the crash.