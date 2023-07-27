On Wednesday July 26, 2023, at approximately 2200 Hours, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center dispatched Michigan City Police Department units along with Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS, to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Hitchcock Street regarding a male subject that crashed his motorcycle and was unresponsive.

Upon arrival of emergency services, a male subject was found deceased next to his motorcycle that was crashed. A preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Woodlawn Avenue at a high rate of speed approaching the curve to the west of Hitchcock Street. The operator applied the brakes causing the rear tire of the motorcycle to lock up, making the motorcycle skid. The motorcycle then fell on its side, sliding approximately 160ft before hitting a utility pole located off of the roadway.

At this time, the identity of the subject involved in this crash is being withheld until proper notifications are made. The Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division responded to the scene and investigated the collision. Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. The Michigan City Police Department asks that anyone with information about this accident contact Corporal Brian Wright at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008 or bwright@emichigancity.com.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Also assisting at the scene were: the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office, and Music Towing.