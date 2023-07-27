The Valparaiso Police Department has named a new assistant chief.

Detective Sergeant Mark LaMotte was named as the next Assistant Chief of Police for the Valparaiso Police Department. LaMotte will officially assume his new responsibilities on October 2, when current Assistant Chief Michael DeHaven retires.

“We’re grateful to have someone with Mark LaMotte’s qualifications and commitment to serve our community. We are confident that he is an excellent choice for our next assistant chief,” said Mayor Matt Murphy.

LaMotte’s law enforcement career began as a certified police officer after having graduated from the Indiana University Police Academy while enrolled as a student in 2010. Two years later, he was hired by the Valparaiso Police Department where he has been promoted to and served as a Patrol Sergeant and as a Detective Sergeant. The Valparaiso Police Department said LaMotte has also excelled as a Field Training Officer (FTO) and the lead Firearms Instructor for the department, in addition to implementing the department’s Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Program. “

“LaMotte has achieved a great deal and received many awards and accolades since joining VPD, including being chosen as both Supervisor of the Year (2019) and Investigator of the Year (2021) by his peers,” the Valparaiso Police Department said on its Facebook page.

LaMotte is a graduate of Wheeler High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the Kelley School of Business in Management as a direct admit student and minored in criminal justice. Currently, he is working on his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Valparaiso University. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. LaMotte further opted to serve his country while employed at VPD by enlisting in the Indiana Army National Guard for three years.

“Mark LaMotte has demonstrated exceptional leadership, exemplary dedication and a strong commitment to upholding our department’s values. I have full confidence in his ability to help lead our department forward. He will bring fresh perspectives, strong leadership and a steadfast commitment to our mission,” said Valparaiso Police Chief Andrew McIntyre.

“Mark is going to make a fantastic Assistant Chief of Police. With the team Mayor Murphy and Chief Andrew McIntyre have assembled to lead the police department, the city will be in safe hands for years to come,” confirmed current Assistant Chief Michael DeHaven.