News release by Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City’s free FIT-Together program, a family-centered approach to health and wellness, is back and open for registration.

The unique, 10-week fitness program is intended for households with children between the ages of 8 and 14. FIT-Together addresses the well-being of every participating family member, including children, siblings, parents and parental figures.

Session topics focus on the importance of making healthy choices in activities, relationships and emotional health as well as with nutrition and exercise. Individual and family-centered physical activities to improve stress management, effective communication, problem solving and connection are also included.

Participants will learn the seven Cs of family resilience, including control, competence, coping, confidence, connection, character and contribution.

FIT-Together takes place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Aug. 10 through Oct. 12 at the Michigan City YMCA, 1202 Spring St. in Michigan City. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes to each session.

The program is made possible in part by a partnership between Franciscan Health Michigan City and General Insurance Services, Kia Can Cook, the Michigan City YMCA and The Temple Total Fitness.

Registration is required. To register and more information, contact Nila Williams, community health improvement coordinator, at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 283-9649.