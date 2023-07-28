The Food Bank of Northern Indiana announced it will have mobile food distributions at the following locations in the month of August:

Wednesday, August 2, 2023- Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Jefferson Elementary School, 18565 Co Rd 20, Goshen, IN 46528

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Friday, August 4, 2023- St. Joseph County

1p.m. – 3p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Twin Branch Bible Church, 3807 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of St. Joseph County and will service 300 households.

Friday, August 11, 2023- St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty, IN 46554

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of St. Joseph County with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Monday, August 14, 2023- Kosciusko County

10 a.m.-Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Leesburg Grace Brethren Church, 101 W. School St., Leesburg, IN 46538

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023- LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W US 20, Michigan City, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by the United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 350 households

Friday, August 18, 2023- Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Sunnyside Park at Jane’s Park playground, Woodies Ln, Bremen, IN 46506

*This distribution is sponsored by the United Way of Marshall County and will serve 200 households

Monday, August 21, 2023-Starke County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Bass Lake Fire Department, 7225 US-35, Knox, IN 46534

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households

Wednesday, August 23, 2023- LaPorte County

9 a.m. – 11a.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., Laporte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger with added USDA product and will serve 200 households

Monday, August 28, 2023- Marshall County

10 a.m.- Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: New Song Church, 1292 Baker St., Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution is sponsored by the United Way of Marshall County with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Kroger, United Way of LaPorte County, United Way of Marshall County and United Way of St. Joseph County for sponsoring these distributions.

100% ($190,457.00) [FY2022-2023] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.