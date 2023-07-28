On July 27, 2023, a jury took less than 30 minutes to convict Thessalonica Allen for the murder of her husband, Randy Allen. Over the course of a 4 day trial, Deputy Prosecutors Julianne Havens and Atley Price presented evidence to a jury. The jury quickly returned a Guilty verdict on all charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Julianne and Atley have decades of experience working complex and challenging cases. Their dedication to Laporte County and its people shows. They spent a lot of time working the case. Their hard work got results.”

Prosecutor Fagan continued, “Good police work is why we have good cases. The Laporte Police Department did a lot of the legwork, so thank you to Detectives Matt Drangmeister, Chae Uhlemann, and Victor Aguilar. The Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau also provided valuable assistance thru Major Pat Cicero and Sgt. James Lear.”