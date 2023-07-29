Michigan City Police Department’s National Night Out will take place at Pullman Park, 550 W. 4th Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 1 beginning at 5 p.m. with a bike safety demonstration followed by a Community Bike Cruise with the MCPD Bike Unit. Children and adults are invited to ride the Calumet Trail-Singing Sands Trail, starting at Pullman Park heading west toward County Line Road and returning to the Pullman Park (approximately a 2-mile ride).

Afterwards, a community block party will take place at Pullman Park. This event includes a pop-up art project, free food, games, music, K-9 demonstrations, and the presence of local organizations and agencies who will provide giveaways as well as safety and service information for families.

The Michigan City Police Department has made an page for the event which can be found on their Facebook page.

In addition, the Portage Police Department is inviting the public to join them Tuesday Aug. 1, for the National Night Out Against Crime. They will be in Founders Square Park from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Hot dogs and drinks will be free while you meet the officers of the Portage Police and Fire Departments. They will have several police and fire vehicles on display. Members of their various teams will be present, such as SWAT, Crash Reconstruction, Crime Scene investigations, and K-9’s, to answer all of your questions. Also present will be Tilly the comfort dog, the Porter County HUB Coalition as well as CSX in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.