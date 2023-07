The La Porte County Family YMCA is giving a heads up to members that the Michigan City Elston Branch will be closed on Sundays now through the end of August.

The YMCA says you are welcome to join them at their La Porte branch every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Check out the La Porte County Family YMCA Facebook page for the latest on whats going on at the YMCA.