Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of an 18-year-old man was pulled Saturday from Lake Michigan in Lake County Saturday.

At 2:55 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Miller Beach for a missing person presumed to be in Lake Michigan.

Multiple agencies with dive teams responded to the scene to search. Search efforts were hampered due to a north wind, with three to six-foot waves creating dangerous rip currents in the area.

At around 6:00 p.m., a beachgoer observed a body in the water approximately three quarters of a mile from where the man was last seen. A recovery was made, and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is still under investigation and the identity of the victim is being withheld for family notification.