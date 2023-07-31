On July 28, 2023, Pedro Burgos was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading Guilty to Dealing Fentanyl. Deputy Prosecutors Julianne Havens and Atley Price, working with the Laporte County Drug Task Force, brought this case to a success conclusion. Mr. Burgos was arrested as part of Operation Play Pen, a years-long effort to identify and disrupt networks of fentanyl coming into Laporte County.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Fentanyl is a scourge in our County, and it weakens us a community. Most people don’t realize the long hours and painstaking effort that goes into identifying suppliers and dealers. That toil and sweat is what lays the foundation of a successful prosecution. That’s why Mr. Burgos is behind bars.”

Mr. Fagan continued: “The Laporte County Drug Task Force is truly a County-wide effort to fight the havoc of illegal drugs in our cities and townships. The Drug Task Force is a great partner to work with, and all credit is due to them for our successful cases. Under Sgt Kyle Shiparski’s leadership, the Drug Task Force is making great strides in our County against illegal drugs. The County should be proud.”