A two-hour manhunt for a shooting suspect ended Wednesday afternoon with two arrests.

Aaron Belcher, 35, of Griffith, and a female subject who was with him were both taken into custody in Merrillville Wednesday afternoon.

The two were spotted arguing in the entryway of an apartment complex near Grant Street and 79th Place. The witnesses called 9-1-1. The two subjects fled into a nearby wooded area between Grant and Cleveland Streets where they were arrested.

Earlier Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds after an assault at a home in the 1000 block of East Highway 330 in unincorporated Griffith. The vehicle was also located.