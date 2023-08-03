The Michigan City Police Department released the following information on parking restrictions for the XInsurance Great Lakes Grand Prix Boat Parade:
“Due to the 2023 XInsurance Great Lakes Grand Prix Parade, there will be
NO PARKING on the west side of Pine Street from U.S. Hwy 12 to 10th Street,NO PARKING on 10th Street between Pine Street and Franklin Street,NO PARKING on Franklin Street from 10th Street to 4th Street, andNO PARKING on 7th Street from Pine Street to Washington Street.This parking restriction will begin Saturday August 5th at 6am and will go through midnight. We ask that you please follow this restriction to make this event run smoothly. Please do keep in mind that businesses along Franklin Street may be open and they are still able to be accessed by parking on a side streets off Franklin Street.
Also, please expect heavy traffic in the Washington Park area due to the Great Lakes Grand Prix. The Michigan City Police Department along with other volunteers will be working diligently to move traffic as quickly as possible, but please understand that there will be delays.”