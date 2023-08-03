The Valparaiso Police Department announced the retirement of Sergeant Perry Stone, who has served the City of Valparaiso since January 16, 1986. Stone began his career with VPD as a “Special Officer” before being officially sworn-in on August 1, 1987, as a Probationary Patrol Officer.

During his tenure, Stone earned the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, and Detective Sergeant. The Valparaiso Police Department said on its Facebook page that Stone also excelled in specialty areas such as canine handler, Field Training Officer, emergency vehicle operations instructor, and negotiator. In 1999, Stone briefly left VPD to serve as a member of the International Police Task Force, traveling to Bosnia, where he trained police officers. Throughout his career, Stone also served as a Narcotics Investigator on a county-wide task force for three separate assignments (1989-90, 1996-99, and 2014-21). He has been awarded several commendations and was Supervisor of the Year in 2013, as well as Investigator of the year in 2018.

Stone is a 1983 Valparaiso High School graduate and has earned his associate degree, bachelor’s degree, and master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, all in business science.

“We will miss his dedication and service tremendously,” the Valparaiso Police Department said. “Congratulations Sgt. Stone on the well-deserved retirement!”