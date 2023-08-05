LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation conducted by members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Michael Anthony Prestamer of Munster.

Investigators received more than twenty Cyber Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to a specific online account that had been used for child exploitation, police said. After months of investigation, search warrants for a residence in Munster and a business in Hammond were requested and granted by a judge with the assistance of the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prestamer was arrested without incident and transported to the Lake County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 2. He has been preliminarily charged with three counts of Level 5 Felony child exploitation and three counts of Level 6 Felony child exploitation. Further charges will be considered and decided by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.