An intoxicated man was almost struck while passed out in the roadway Wednesday, the Porter Police Department reported.

During the late-night hours, police responded to a report of a man passed out in the roadway on Tremont Road. An off-duty Beverly Shores police officer advised he was traveling northbound on Tremont Road and had to swerve to avoid striking the male.

Police said that while detaining the man, who appeared to be in a state of alcohol induced intoxication, a female driver arrived on scene and identified the man as her boyfriend. She reported to police that she kicked him out of the car a short time earlier due to his intoxicated state and behavior.

The man was uncooperative and arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, police said. He was transported to a nearby medical facility for clearance due to his suspected high level of alcohol consumption. The suspect was found to have a Blood Alcohol Content in excess of 0.400 (BAC). The man was left in the care of hospital staff and criminal charges are pending.