CROWN POINT, Ind. – Jeff Carpenter of Lowell won Monday’s 2023 apple peeling contest at the Lake County Fair’s Senior Day, sponsored by Franciscan Health.

Carpenter, 69, beat out 10 competitors with the longest peel, measuring 48 1/8 inches.

Senior Day featured free admission for seniors 62 and older with free health screenings and information on a variety of Franciscan Health programs and services for seniors. Snacks, entertainment and giveaways were included.

The annual event aims to educate seniors and their caregivers on a variety of healthcare topics and services provided by Franciscan Health.

This year’s event drew more than 450 seniors from around the Region.