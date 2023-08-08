At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers were dispatched to an altercation between numerous people inside Trendsetters Bar & Grill, 4450 Cleveland St. in Gary.

The disturbance turned into a physical altercation and spilled outside. At that time, an unknown individual fired multiple shots striking a 25-year-old male who later died from his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.