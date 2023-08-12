The Town of Chesterton is reporting that a 70-year-old Anderson, Ind., man has been charged with three felonies in connection with a shooting in Washington Township, outside the Pilot Travel Center at 4105 E. U.S. Highway 30, on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to a Facebook post by the Town of Chesterton, the man was charged with intimidation, a Level 5 felony punishable by a term of one to six years; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony punishable by a term of six to 30 months; and pointing a firearm, also a Level 6 felony.

“According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Porter County Sheriff’s Police, the suspect and another man were arguing in the Pilot Travel Center’s parking lot when the other man began to strike the suspect’s vehicle with a baseball bat, hitting the suspect’s arm in the process,” the Town of Chesterton reported.

“An independent witness confirmed seeing (the suspect’s) vehicle and arm struck by a bat,” the PCSP.

The suspect then produced a firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 semiautomatic pistol, “causing (the other man) to flee,” the PCSP said. The suspect “chased after” the other man and “fired approximately three shots from the firearm. (The other man) was struck by bullets and was injured.”

No further information on the incident was available.