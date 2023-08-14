CASS COUNTY, MICH. Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers were dispatched to M-51 Hwy near Maple Ln, Howard Twp, for an iPhone crash alert around 2:00 a.m. Upon arrival, evidence of a motorcycle crash was discovered and after a brief search the motorcycle and its lone rider were located.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the rider of a motorcycle was traveling northbound on M-51 towards Dowagiac when he veered off the roadway, lost control, and hit an embankment. It appears that the motorcyclist was then thrown from the motorcycle upon impact. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as a 43-year-old Dowagiac man. It is unknown why or what caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.