The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced that on August 7th, Deputy Corey Chavez transferred from the Patrol Division to an open School Resource Officer (SRO) position within the agency.

He was chosen following a selection process that commenced several weeks ago held by school and agency administrators.

Deputy Chavez is now serving as the SRO for Tri-Township and MSD of New Durham Township School Corporations.

Deputy Chavez began his employment with the LCSO in 2006 as a jail deputy. In 2011, he was promoted to the Merit Division to serve as a patrol deputy. Deputy Chavez is married, resides in rural Center Township and is a US Army veteran.

Captain Derek J. Allen stated, “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with the Tri-Township and MSD of New Durham Township School Corporations. Deputy Chavez will be a great representative of the agency and resource for both corporations.”

Deputy Chavez joins three other deputies – Crail, Adams and Epple who are assigned to school corporations as SRO’s in La Porte County.