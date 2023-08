LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Chesapeake & Indiana Railroad (CKIN) plans to close their railroad crossing on State Road 8 in La Crosse between Daisy Street and Livingston Street beginning on or after Monday, August 21.

State Road 8 will be closed for approximately five days in this location while CKIN rebuilds their at-grade crossing.

Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 39, U.S. 30, and U.S. 421.