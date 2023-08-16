UPDATE on a story we have been following here at WIMS, from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office — Death Investigation

During the late evening of July 22nd, La Porte County EMS was summoned to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) to aid an inmate having an unknown medical episode. The inmate, Mr. Johnathon M. TRIPP (42 YOA) of Argos, was transported to Northwest Health – La Porte Campus by EMS. TRIPP passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were immediately notified, and a death investigation was initiated. The investigation surrounding the death of TRIPP has been completed and determined the following occurred.

TRIPP was operating a motor vehicle during the evening of July 22nd and was stopped for a traffic violation by a La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Information was provided to detectives that during the course of the traffic stop, TRIPP ingested an illegal narcotic, unbeknownst to the deputy to had stopped him.

TRIPP was taken into custody for Possession of Methamphetamine and an active Elkhart County warrant. Several hours after arriving at the LCJ, TRIPP began to exhibit signs of an overdose. Jail Division Deputies were notified and immediately began to render aid to TRIPP prior to the arrival of EMS.

On July 24th an autopsy of TRIPP was completed at a regional hospital. On August 11th, detectives were provided with the findings of the autopsy. The cause of TRIPP’S death was ruled an overdose and the manner as undetermined.