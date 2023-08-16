The Valparaiso Police Department has added two additional officers with the swearing-in of Sean Buck and Marielys Quintero today. City Administrator Bill Oeding performed the ceremony within the council chambers of City Hall, with numerous officers, civilian staff, family, and friends present to witness the event. During the ceremony, Chief Andrew McIntyre welcomed Buck and Quintero to the Valparaiso Police Department family and congratulated each on their accomplishments throughout the hiring process.

Buck is 1996 graduate of Merrillville High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Indiana University Northwest in 2016. Buck arrives in Valparaiso with extensive police experience, having served the Town of Merrillville for 16 years, as well as Notre Dame University since May of this year.

Quintero is a 2017 graduate of Kenwood Academy (Chicago, IL) and earned her Associate Degree from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (California) in 2021. Quintero is also a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, where she has served as a Specialist (Intelligence Collector) since 2019.