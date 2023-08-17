To accommodate passengers attending University of Notre Dame 2023 home football games, the South Shore Line will provide the following service. Passengers are reminded that busing is ongoing to stations between Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro Center.

2:30p/3:30p ET Kick-off

Free shuttle bus service provided between the South Bend International Airport and Notre Dame Stadium.

Train #503 arrives at the Airport at 12:21p ET. Passengers may then board a shuttle bus near the South Shore train platform and will be dropped off at the IU School of Medicine building on campus (1234 N Notre Dame Ave, South Bend, IN 46617). The first return shuttle bus will depart the IU Medicine building at 4:30p ET to meet Tr #508.

Train #510 departs the Airport at 9:49p ET. The shuttle bus will stage at the drop-off location on campus and leave at 8:30p ET to meet Tr #510.

7:30p ET Kick-off