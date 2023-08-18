A teen sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a semi wheel on I-80 Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 10:30 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to a pedestrian struck on I-80/94 eastbound at the 0.4 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation shows that a passenger vehicle was parked on the right side of the interstate along the shoulder and the occupants were outside of the vehicle actively working on changing a flat tire on their vehicle. At the same time, a semi was eastbound at the same location when due to mechanical issues, a wheel from the trailer disengaged from the rear tandem. The tire was still attached to the rim when it struck the south barrier and continued to travel east along the barrier wall. The wheel then struck a 15-year-old male that was assisting with the tire change. That victim was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Chicago for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries. Four other individuals outside of the vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for toxicology tests, which is standard protocol in these types of incidents. Drugs/alcohol results are pending, but they are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection to be completed at the tow lot.