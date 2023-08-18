The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2024, with grant recipients announced by March 15, 2024.

“The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program has succeeded in funding 98 projects since we introduced the program in 2018,” said Clifton. “The City is delighted to lead this program which unites neighborhoods and inspires positive projects. With matching funds, these grants have resulted in more than $1.3 million in neighborhood improvements over the past six years,” she said.

Neighborhood Improvement Grants help neighbors come together for common goals. Previous projects awarded Neighborhood Improvement Grants have included:

Community spaces, like bus stop benches and pavilions for gathering

Neighborhood signage/branding that instills unity and a sense of pride

Public art displays that add unique character by representing the neighborhood

Physical improvements, like planting trees or enhancing park equipment

Neighborhoods may submit applications for up to $15,000 in qualified funding through the Neighborhood Improvement Grant. The program is funded by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and administered by the Community Engagement Department. A grant review committee assists in the selection process.

2024 Applications are due March 1, 2024

An information session will be held at Valparaiso City Hall on Sept. 6 at 5:30 pm where neighborhood representatives can drop in and ask questions related to the program. Guidelines and application materials are available on the Community Engagement page at Valpo.us, accessed at tinyurl.com/ValpoGrant2024. For questions or guidance, Clifton is available at MClifton@valpo.us or at City Hall, (219) 462-1161.