Portage Police department is congratulating Detective Dennis Meyers on his retirement from the Portage Police Department after forty-one years of service to the citizens of Portage.

Detective Meyers began his career with the Portage Police Department on April 1st, 1982. Throughout his career Detective Meyers distinguished himself by earning twelve letters of commendation and twice being elected as Officer of the Year by his peers.

Meyers was assigned to the Detective Bureau for twenty-six years where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant. In 1999 Detective Meyers accepted an appointment to the rank of Captain, where he oversaw the Patrol Division, before returning to investigations in 2000 to finish out his career.

Detective Meyers is also a certified polygraph examiner, having graduated from the Department of Defense Polygraph Institute in 1997.

“This skill set proved invaluable not only to the Portage Police Department but to numerous other police agencies throughout the region, who he would assist,” the Portage Police Department said.

The department said that Meyer’s contributions to law enforcement extend outside of his professional life as well. “Meyers has been a union steward, a member of the local Police Pension Board, as well as serving as treasurer for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #145 since 1983, all to the benefit of his fellow officers.”