Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg announced the promotion of Deputy Wade A. Wallace to the rank of sergeant, where he fills an opening within the rank.

Sergeant Wallace was hired by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Deputy on November 20th, 2015. In August of 2016, he was promoted to the Merit Division. Sergeant Wallace attended the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy later that year and was a graduate of Class 16-36.

In January of 2021, Sergeant Wallace was assigned to a newly created highway interdiction position. The Sheriff’s Office says that since then, he has been highly successful in locating large quantities of drugs and illegally possessed firearms moving through La Porte County.

In addition, Sergeant Wallace serves as a part-time school resource officer and is a member of the agency’s Emergency Response Team.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “I publicly congratulate Sergeant Wallace on his recent promotion. He is respected by his peers, both locally and on a regional level. We are excited about what lies ahead for Sergeant Wallace and look forward to him continuing to make an impact by removing drugs and illegally possessed firearms from La Porte County roadways.”