The Salvation Army of Michigan City announced that to provide relief to those in need during the heat wave expected in our area this week, they are extending their lobby hours. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week, their lobby will be open until 6 p.m. to anyone who needs to stop in and cool off.

They also have cold water available.

Other Michigan City Cooling Centers:

*Michigan City Fire and Training Center 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. 8:00am to 4:00pm

*Michigan City Police Department 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. 8:00am to 4:00pm

*City Hall 100 E. Michigan Blvd, 8:00am to 4:00pm

The City of La Porte will open cooling centers today and tomorrow to help residents beat the heat, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.

“With real feel temperatures expected to hit 110 degrees over the next couple of days, the need for cooling centers is critical,” Dermody said. “Heat this excessive is a lot for anyone, but elderly people and those with heart conditions or breathing issues are especially at risk. Please check on neighbors and loved ones, and encourage those in need to take advantage of this important resource.”

The following locations will be open to the public as cooling centers for today, Wednesday, Aug. 23 and tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 24:

Location Address Times La Porte City Hall 801 Michigan Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. *La Porte Fire Station #3 710 Daytona St. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. La Porte Civic Auditorium 1001 Ridge St. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. La Porte Park & Rec Office 250 Pine Lake Ave. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. La Porte County Public Library 904 Indiana Ave. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Center Twp. Trustee’s Office 1108 W. St. Rd. 2 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed./4 p.m. Thurs.

*The fire station will be evacuated in the event of a fire call.

Dermody said anyone in need of help after hours may contact the City of La Porte Police Department non-emergency line at 219-362-6205.

The City of Valparaiso is reminding the public of cooling center locations. See the flyer attached to this story for locations.

Also the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special CARE program for individuals who may need help during weather emergencies. The City says police will check on these residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one for CARE, contact Sgt. Perry Stone at PStone@ValpoPD.com or call (219) 462-2135.

The Town of Chesterton announced that Chesterton Town Hall will be a cooling center this week. Residents without air conditioning or whose air conditioning fails are urged to seek shelter at the Chesterton town hall. The Town of Chesterton says amenities are sparse in the town hall but there are restrooms.

In Portage, Woodland Park’s Oakwood Hall, 2100 Willowcreek Road will be available during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. The Portage Township YMCA’s, 3100 Willowcreek Road, will also be open as a cooling station during their normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Portage says if someone is in need of emergency cooling assistance they can also contact the Portage Township Trustee’s office at 219-762-1623.