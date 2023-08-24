LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have overnight lane and ramp closures on I-65 between U.S. 30 and I-80/94 beginning on or after Tuesday, August 29.

These closures will be for final pavement markings on the ramps, and are currently scheduled to take place the evenings of August 29, 30 and 31 along northbound I-65 and September 6, 7 and 8 along southbound I-65. Two to three ramps will be closed each evening, as well as the right two lanes of I-65 in the area of the closed ramps. The closures will be in place from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the ramps reopening as soon as the markings are dry.

This work is extremely weather dependent and therefore the schedule is subject to change. The overnight ramp closure schedule is currently as follows:

Tuesday, August 29-Wednesday August 30: Ramps to and from I-65 northbound and U.S. 30

Wednesday, August 30-Thursday, August 31: Ramps to and from I-65 northbound and 61st Ave

Thursday, August 31-Friday, September 1: Northbound I-65 to Ridge Rd and northbound I-65 to eastbound I-80/94

Wednesday, September 6-Thursday, September 7: Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 and westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65

Thursday, September 7-Friday, September 8: Ramps to and from I-65 southbound and 61st Ave

Friday, September 8-Friday, September 9: Ramps to and from I-65 southbound and U.S. 30

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.