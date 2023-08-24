More than 20 LaPorte County businesses and non-profits partnered to provide local, 4-H-raised protein to 29 local food pantries and soup kitchens as part of Operation Feed LaPorte County – a mission that has been dedicated to distributing local

meat to the hungry for 10 years. This year’s distribution took place Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds in the Community Building. Operation Feed LaPorte County donated just north of 5,000 pounds of fresh protein that was

purchased from the LaPorte County 4H Livestock Auction on July 14 – 2,000 pounds more than in 2022. Seven hogs, seven steers, two goats and 12 lambs, including the grand and reserve grand champion carcass lambs, were then processed at Sims Meat Processing in Kingsbury, Indiana. In addition, all cattle organs were donated to the LaPorte County K9 Division for their

dogs’ raw diets.

“The local ag community is proud to see this event get bigger and better every year,” said Mark Parkman, LaPorte County Farm Bureau president. “Protein is something that isn’t donated to food pantries often; they receive a lot of canned goods instead. If farmers can help by donating local 4-H livestock from our community back to the neighbors who need it most, we are going to

do it.”

In addition to the fresh protein donated, Stock the Trailer, Fight the Hunger – a program sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st as a friendly competition that challenges 4Her’s at the county fair to gather food donation for local food pantries in their area –disbursed 6,260 pounds of non-perishable food that was donated during the week of the 2023 LaPorte

County Fair.

Additionally, numerous local farms throughout LaPorte County donated an assortment of fresh produce during the event, including Burek Farms donating more than $1,500 worth of perfect cantaloupe, watermelon, green beans and peppers.

Operation Feed LaPorte County’s 2023 donors are LaPorte County Farm Bureau, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Laporte County Agricultural Association, 1st Source Bank, Mark & Nancy Parkman, The Old Sheep Farm, S&B Kessler, CLH CPA’s and Consultants, CompressAir, Affordable Bio Control, Mary Spiess, Sampson Beef LLC, Sims Meat Processing, The Jason &

Sarah Ott Family, Vanek Trucking, LaPorte County Purdue Extension Homemakers, LaPorte County Assessor Mike Schlutz, SEM Belgians, Don & Bonnie Stoner, Co-Alliance LP, Dave & Eileen Nelson, Friends & Family of Abby Foreman, Jim & Anita Freels, Kingsbury Elevator and MC Welding & Machining.

Any local business, person or non-profit that would like to be involved in the 2024 event should contact Catherine Mrozinski at operationfeedlpco@gmail.com.