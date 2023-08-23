An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Thursday in all of northern Indiana.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Heat indices in excess of 100 degrees expected Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

There is also a heat advisory and Air Quality Alert in effect for southwest Michigan: