An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Thursday in all of northern Indiana.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Heat indices in excess of 100 degrees expected Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
There is also a heat advisory and Air Quality Alert in effect for southwest Michigan:
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Cass MI, St. Joseph MI, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible....Air Quality Alert for Wednesday and Thursday... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Wednesday August 23 and Thursday August 24 to be Action Days for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Berries and Cass. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling...using gasoline powered lawn equipment...and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling...biking to work...delaying or combining errands...and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults...and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma...limit prolonged outdoor exertion. && For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at... http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.