In La Porte, starting on Monday, Waverly Road will be closed at the Pine/Stone Lake channel bridge from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily to allow the Wasterwater Department to dredge the channel entrance from Pine Lake.

The process will take 3-5 days to complete.

The channel will also be closed to watercraft traffic while the dredging takes place.

The City of La Porte says to please plan appropriately.