The Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $247,200 to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department to make critical improvements to operations and safety, equip and train emergency personnel, and enhance operational deficiencies.

The award funding comes from federal tax dollars through a program called Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), which is administered and managed by FEMA. AFG aims to help obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

The project replaces and funds the purchase of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) or more commonly known by the public as “air packs” and associated equipment. SCBAs allow firefighters to enter in immediately dangerous to life and health environments without adverse health effects.

Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer organization that serves Liberty and Jackson Townships in Porter County with approximately 18,000 residents covering roughly 51 square miles.