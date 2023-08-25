Valparaiso Police Department’s K9 Raider has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Raider’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Vega”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The potentially lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.