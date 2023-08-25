PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – One person was found deceased at the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Sandalwood Court in Union Township Thursday, the Town of Chesterton reported via the Porter County Sheriff’s Police.

According to police, at 11 a.m. officers were dispatched to the scene to assist the Union Township Fire Department with initial response.

“It was discovered that one person was deceased in the home,” the PCSP said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation along with the cause of death.”

“Please keep the family and friends of the subject who passed in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the PCSP said. “We have no further comment on this ongoing investigation.”