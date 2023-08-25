The Porter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person found dead at the scene of a house fire in Union Township late Thursday morning, Aug. 24, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Jeannette Knowlton, 76, was discovered by first-responders inside the residence in the 500 block of Sandalwood Court, the Coroner’s Office said.

“This incident is still under investigation,” Coroner Cynthia Dykes said. “Autopsy and toxicology are pending.”

The Union Township Fire Department and Porter County Sheriff’s Police responded to the fire at 11 a.m. Thursday.