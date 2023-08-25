ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) — operator of the Indiana Toll Road — is announcing several updates for the Northwest Indiana Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

Work has been completed on the 108th Street entrance ramp to I-90 east. It is reopening to traffic on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 26-27). Construction has also been completed on the exit 10 westbound exit ramp. It is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Aug. 28.

Heading into Labor Day on Sept. 4, all work on the project will be halted during the busy weekend of travel.

The next phase of construction will begin with single lane traffic in the eastbound lanes starting on Sept. 6. Beginning Sept. 8, westbound lanes will also be restricted to a single lane and use the crossover lane on the eastbound structure for travel. This shift and closure will occur at mile marker 1.

“ITRCC is pleased to report that the project continues to remain on schedule as we make great progress on improving this critical piece of infrastructure for the region” says Rick Fedder, Chief Operating Officer of ITRCC.